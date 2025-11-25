In Bavaria, a civil servant is alleged to have stolen money from parking meters (symbolic image). KEYSTONE

A municipal employee in the Allgäu region is suspected of stealing over one million euros from parking meters. The investigations are shaking up the city administration.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A city employee from Kempten (Allgäu) is alleged to have stolen around one million euros from parking machines over a period of years.

The investigation was triggered by a suspicion of money laundering and both suspects - the man and his wife - are now in custody.

Kempten's mayor reacted with dismay and announced comprehensive organizational measures for clarification and prevention. Show more

An employee of the city of Kempten - in the south of Bavaria - is alleged to have stolen millions in coin money from parking machines over a period of years. The police and public prosecutor's office have issued arrest warrants for the man and his wife for theft and aiding and abetting in 720 cases. Both have been in custody since Monday, reports "Focus.de". The presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction is handed down.

The case got rolling when a bank reported suspicions of money laundering. The public prosecutor's office in Kempten was informed in October that cash was regularly deposited into several accounts.

According to previous findings, it is suspected that the employee regularly stole coins when emptying the parking ticket machines. He is said to have deposited this money into accounts that were also accessible to his wife. Investigators estimate that the city lost more than one million euros as a result.

Mayor Kiechle: "I am stunned"

Kempten's Lord Mayor Thomas Kiechle was "stunned and dismayed" by the allegations. As part of the investigation, the city's offices were also searched on Monday.

"I naturally support the full investigation of the allegations by the public prosecutor's office and the police," explained the CSU politician. "The presumption of innocence applies until the conclusion of the proceedings; however, I will immediately take concrete measures under labour law and organizational measures to review past work processes, uncover possible weaknesses and reliably eliminate them for the future. To this end, I have today appointed a commission with immediate effect."