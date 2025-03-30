Early retirement is a dream for almost half of the Swiss population. (symbolic image) Bild: KEYSTONE

According to a survey, early retirement is a dream for almost half of the Swiss population. Federal employees are retiring much earlier than private employees.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a survey, almost half of the Swiss population want to retire early.

However, this is a major problem, because retiring early costs a lot of money.

While many in the private sector have to work until 65, almost one in two federal, SBB and Swiss Post employees retire early. Show more

Early retirement is a dream of almost half of the Swiss population, according to a survey by "Swiss-Life". However, enjoying leisure time, going on vacation and fulfilling many dreams must also be financially feasible.

However, this is a major problem, because retiring early costs a lot of money. Karl Flubacher, pension expert at the Wealth Center, explains to the SonntagsZeitung:"The rule of thumb for the middle class is: every year you retire early adds up to CHF 100,000." Because, of course, annual income is then missing and the pension is lower.

Exit with good earnings

The survey therefore clearly shows that those who earn well can afford to retire early. In professions with above-average salaries - such as in the financial sector or in public administration - the early retirement rate is significantly higher.

At Publica, the federal pension fund, 51% of men and 41% of women retire early. At SBB, the figure is 56% for men and 84% for women, while at Swiss Post it is 44% for men and 80% for women.

Fewer early retirees in the private sector

The situation is quite different for private sector pension funds. Over 53,000 companies are affiliated to the three collective foundations Servisa, Swiss Life and Axa with a total of 740,000 insured persons. The proportion of early retirees here is only between 30 and 40 percent.

In the private sector, the number of early retirees is therefore much lower than with state employers - you have to be able to afford early retirement.