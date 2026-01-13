The Globus department store wants to be in the black by the end of 2026. To achieve this, it must also streamline its structures. (archive picture) sda

The Globus department store chain is cutting jobs at its headquarters in Zurich. A total of 48 out of around 150 jobs will be lost. Despite sales growth, the company is still suffering from high losses - and is now bundling tasks abroad.

The Swiss department store chain Globus is cutting jobs at its headquarters in Zurich. A total of 48 out of around 150 jobs will be lost, as the company management confirmed to the "Handelszeitung" newspaper. Administrative functions are affected - but not employees in the department stores or in logistics.

The move comes despite an economically successful year. Globus was able to increase sales in 2025 and improve both margins and customer loyalty. At the same time, the company is still in the red: The annual loss amounts to around 30 million francs.

Tasks are being centralized

In order to reduce costs, Globus is relocating various management and support functions abroad. In future, services such as purchasing, marketing and IT will increasingly be provided via central structures of the parent company. Its European department store business is based in Italy, among other places.

The new Managing Director emphasizes that this is an increase in efficiency. The decision-making responsibility for the product range and strategic issues will remain in Switzerland. The store network is also not to be reduced.

Department stores not affected

According to Globus, around 1,200 employees in the Swiss department stores and in logistics will not be affected by the job cuts. Socially acceptable solutions, including early retirement and a social plan, are planned for the affected employees at the head office.

The cost-cutting measures are part of a larger goal: Globus wants to be back in the black by 2027. At the same time, the company has high financial obligations in the coming years, including the repayment of large loans.

Despite the cuts, the company is sticking to its growth strategy. Globus is planning further sales growth and an improvement in margins for 2026 - albeit with significantly leaner structures in the background.