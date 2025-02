Julius Baer is back on track. The wealth manager has significantly increased its profit after the previous year's result was heavily impacted by write-downs relating to the Signa crisis.(archive image) sda

Julius Baer is cutting 400 jobs despite a good financial year. This will be announced on Monday.

Sven Ziegler

The Julius Baer Group has significantly increased its profit again in 2024 after the previous year's slump due to the Signa debacle. Nevertheless, the announcement of the cutbacks follows on Monday morning: 400 jobs are to be cut, the bank announces at a conference call on the annual results.