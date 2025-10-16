The new Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil is to get the company back on track (archive image) William Gammuto/Nestle/dpa

Nestlé recorded a slight decline in sales in the first nine months of 2025, but wants to further expand its growth targets. To this end, the company is planning a rigorous cost-cutting program.

In an interim report for the first nine months of 2025, food giant Nestlé reported lower overall sales. Sales fell by 1.9 percent to 65.9 billion Swiss francs, while organic growth increased slightly to 3.3 percent.

Despite positive trends in key segments, the Group intends to massively step up its efficiency drive. As part of the "Fuel for Growth" program, around CHF 3 billion is to be saved by 2027 - half a billion more than originally planned.

Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil explained in a press release: "The world is changing, and Nestlé needs to change faster. This means that we have to make difficult but necessary decisions."

Saving 1 billion Swiss francs every year

Specifically, Nestlé plans to cut around 16,000 jobs worldwide, including around 12,000 office jobs in all regions and functions. A further 4,000 jobs in production and logistics are to be cut as part of ongoing efficiency programs.

These measures are expected to save CHF 1 billion annually, with one-off restructuring costs of double this amount.

In future, Nestlé intends to invest more in high-growth business areas - such as coffee, pet food and health products - while at the same time divesting underperforming divisions.

The Group recorded a significant recovery in real growth (RIG) of 1.5 percent in the third quarter. Nespresso performed particularly well with 8.5 percent organic growth, while Nestlé Health Science grew by 3.8 percent. The Group grew by 4.3 percent in Europe and by 2.5 percent in North and South America.

Crisis after crisis at Nestle

Crisis follows crisis at the Swiss food giant. No sooner had the dismissal of CEO Laurent Freixe due to a love affair with a subordinate been digested than the next bombshell followed in mid-September:Chairman of the Board of Directors Paul Bulcke resigned unexpectedly - after almost 50 years with the company.

His designated successor, Pablo Isla, former head of the fashion group Inditex (Zara), took over the chairmanship on October 1, six months earlier than planned.

Bulcke explained his resignation with an "accelerated transition" - but observers saw the pressure as too great. After two CEO changes in just twelve months, a dismissal due to a relationship scandal and growing unrest among shareholders, the support of the Board of Directors had clearly been exhausted.