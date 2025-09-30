According to a survey, 68 percent of the population want to abolish health insurance companies in favor of a single health insurance fund. (symbolic image) sda

The Swiss say yes to a single health insurance fund. This is the result of a new survey.

No time? blue News summarizes for you More and more people are struggling to pay their health insurance.

In a survey, two thirds of people say they are in favor of a single health insurance fund.

However, only a minority of people want fewer hospitals. Show more

According to a Tamedia survey, the majority of Swiss people see rising health insurance premiums as a burden. Around two thirds of respondents were also in favor of the introduction of a single health insurance fund.

According to the survey published on Tuesday, 68 percent said "yes" or "rather yes" to the introduction of a single health insurance fund in Switzerland. The issue was supported by a majority across all age groups, political parties, genders and income brackets.

However, according to the survey conducted by the Leewas research institute, the proposal to reduce the number of hospitals, which are seen as cost drivers, did not find a majority. Only 36 percent of respondents answered the question with "yes" or "rather yes".

More and more people are struggling to pay premiums

Meanwhile, nine percent of respondents stated that it would be difficult for them to pay the rising premiums in the coming year. Five percent even replied that they would not know how to pay.

The results are based on around 24,500 responses given between September 25 and 28 by survey participants from German-speaking Switzerland, French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino. The margin of sampling error is +/- 1.9 percentage points.