Researchers have discovered that extreme weather conditions change the composition of juniper berries - and therefore also the taste of gin.

Researchers from Scotland have analyzed berries from various European countries and years.

Rainy years prolong the drying of the berries and change the concentration of flavor compounds. Show more

Climate change could ensure that your gin and tonic tastes different in the future. The reason: juniper berries, which give gin its typical aroma, react sensitively to changes in the weather. This is shown by a new study from Scotland.

Extreme weather conditions, such as a lot of rain, can change important flavor compounds in the berries. This has a direct effect on the taste. Depending on how much sun or rain there is in a region, the berries develop very different flavor profiles - similar to wine.

For the study, the researchers distilled juniper berries from different harvest years and from different regions of Europe, including Albania, Bosnia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Kosovo and Italy. They measured the concentrations of the most important flavor compounds in the resulting distillates.

Regional differences in the flavor profile

The result: each region has its own mix, which has a direct impact on the woody, citrusy or floral notes in the gin.

Rainy years have particularly strong effects: The berries then require longer drying times, which changes the concentration of certain flavor compounds. This influences the composition of the aroma profile and therefore also the taste of the end product.

For gin producers, this means that the taste of the gin can vary depending on the climatic conditions during the juniper harvest - which is particularly challenging for brands that rely on consistent quality.

