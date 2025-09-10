Climate change largely responsible for many heatwaves - Gallery During the heatwave in France, a pharmacy sign shows a temperature of 45 degrees in Toulouse in the southwest of the country. Image: dpa (Archivbild) A street vendor sells bottles of water during a heatwave. Image: dpa (Archivbild) People search for shade in the Iranian capital under the summer heat. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Climate change largely responsible for many heatwaves - Gallery During the heatwave in France, a pharmacy sign shows a temperature of 45 degrees in Toulouse in the southwest of the country. Image: dpa (Archivbild) A street vendor sells bottles of water during a heatwave. Image: dpa (Archivbild) People search for shade in the Iranian capital under the summer heat. Image: dpa (Archivbild)

Climate change has increased both the probability and the intensity of heatwaves. A Swiss research team has now analyzed exactly how.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a study by ETH Zurich, man-made climate change has made the heatwaves of the years 2000 to 2023 considerably more likely and more intense.

Around a quarter of the events since 2000 would very likely not have occurred without climate change.

The 14 largest greenhouse gas emitters alone have contributed around 30 percent to the cause of heatwaves.

The research team also calculated the proportion of heatwaves caused by individual greenhouse gas emitters. Show more

According to the researchers, man-made climate change has made the heatwaves of the years 2000 to 2023 considerably more likely and more intense. Around a quarter of the documented events observed since 2000 would very likely not have occurred without climate change. The team specifies in the scientific journal "Nature": Of 213 heatwaves examined, man-made greenhouse gases have made 55 at least 10,000 times more likely.

The 14 largest greenhouse gas emitters alone contributed around 30 percent to the cause of heatwaves due to climate change. These are the findings of a study by a group led by Yann Quilcaille from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich. "Our analysis shows that human-induced climate change has contributed to an increase in the intensity of all 213 heatwaves analyzed here," writes the team.

A disaster database lists heatwaves

The researchers used the international disaster database EM-DAT to obtain data on 213 heatwaves from 2000 to 2023 in all parts of the world. "For each heatwave, we calculate how climate change has affected its intensity and probability," Quilcaille is quoted as saying in a press release from ETH Zurich. To do this, they used methods from the World Weather Attribution (WWA) initiative. They derived a statistical correlation that links the probability of the event with the change in the global mean surface temperature.

The research team also calculated the proportion of heatwaves caused by individual greenhouse gas emitters. "Previous studies mainly looked at emissions from people and countries. This time, we are focusing on the major carbon emitters," explains Quilcaille. These are 180 private and state-owned companies, mainly producers of oil, coal and cement.

The calculations showed that the 180 largest emitters of carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4) are responsible for around 57 percent of man-made greenhouse gas emissions. Between 1854 and 2023, 14 of them alone were responsible for 30 percent of climate-damaging emissions. These include the former Soviet Union, China individually for coal and cement, the oil companies Saudi Aramco, Gazprom, ExxonMobil, the National Iranian Oil Company, BP, Shell and India (only for coal).

"We are now at a point where we recognize the serious consequences of extreme weather events for the world's economy and society - heat-related deaths, crop failures and much more," said Quilcaille. People were concerned about who had contributed to the disasters and how.

Study could be used for legal dispute

In a commentary, also in "Nature", Michael Gerrard and Jessica Wentz from Columbia University in New York write: "The article by Quilcaille and colleagues argues convincingly that heatwaves worldwide have been exacerbated by the burning of fossil fuels produced mainly by a limited number of companies."

In another "Nature" commentary, Karsten Haustein from the University of Leipzig discusses possible legal consequences: "The findings of Quilcaille and his colleagues and the attribution framework they developed provide a tool to continue the legal battle against individual companies and countries."