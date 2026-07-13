Climate change is fundamentally altering the conditions for growing wine in Europe. According to a study, suitable regions are shifting northward and to higher elevations. At the same time, the increasing risk of disease is likely to limit the potential of new growing regions.

The study, conducted in collaboration with researchers from the University of Geneva, examined the future development of European viticulture using so-called climate analogs, as the authors wrote in the journal *Agricultural and Forest Meteorology*. Using this approach, the researchers compared the future climate of wine-growing regions with existing areas that already have similar conditions.

The study was based on six bioclimatic indices that reflect both the growing conditions for the vines and the risks posed by plant diseases such as downy mildew, powdery mildew, and golden yellow leaf spot.

The results showed contrasting trends: As temperatures rose, the areas suitable for viticulture tended to shift northward and to higher elevations.

Many regions in Southern Europe could become too hot and too dry for cultivation in the future. At the same time, moisture-related diseases could lead to shifts toward the east or west, depending on local conditions.

Illnesses can limit one's potential

According to the researchers, the risks posed by plant diseases are likely to increase in many regions. For example, the occurrence of downy and powdery mildew in Central and Northern Europe is expected to become more frequent. Gold yellowing could spread to new areas. Even if cooler, more northerly regions were to become climatically more suitable for viticulture, increasing disease pressure could severely limit their potential.

Although mountainous regions offer more balanced climatic conditions, cultivating them is labor-intensive and costly. Adapting to the new conditions will therefore have to be achieved primarily through the selection of suitable grape varieties and adapted cultivation methods. In some cases, relocating the growing regions is also an option.

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.agrformet.2025.110978