As much rain as usually falls in a year recently in some Spanish regions within a few days. (archive picture) Keystone

According to the latest calculations, climate change played a major role in the devastating rainfall in Spain and Portugal. According to researchers, the days with the heaviest rainfall have become a third wetter than without climate change.

According to an analysis by the scientific initiative World Weather Attribution, this trend is emerging at the current global level of around 1.3 degrees of global warming compared to pre-industrial times. The international research team came to this conclusion after examining the exceptionally strong storms and rainfall that caused major destruction in Spain, Portugal and northern Morocco in January and February.

The result for the respective days with the heaviest rainfall: In the southern part of the region studied, the intensity of the rainfall increased by 36 percent, in the northern region by 29 percent.

A year's worth of rainfall in just a few days

In Grazalema (southern Spain), more rain fell in just a few days than normally falls in an entire year. Parts of Morocco and Portugal experienced rainfall during a storm that statistically only occurs once a century. According to the study, the storms claimed the lives of around 50 people, displaced hundreds of thousands and caused enormous damage.

German climate researcher Friederike Otto from Imperial College London explains that there is reliable evidence that climate change is making the heavy rainfall even more extreme. "This is exactly how climate change manifests itself: Weather patterns that used to be manageable are turning into dangerous disasters." We have the knowledge and the tools to stop this worsening trend - but this needs to happen much faster.

Otto is one of the most important scientists in the field of attribution research. This research investigates how climate change contributes to extreme weather events. The scientists analyze how likely and how severe the events would have been without the human-induced warming since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution.