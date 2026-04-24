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Environment Climate contributions for online purchases in Switzerland on the decline

SDA

24.4.2026 - 10:06

Online retail is booming, but fewer and fewer customers are making voluntary climate contributions, reports Digitec Galaxus. (symbolic image)
Online retail is booming, but fewer and fewer customers are making voluntary climate contributions, reports Digitec Galaxus. (symbolic image)
Keystone

Fewer and fewer online shoppers in Switzerland are willing to voluntarily pay for the climate. At industry leader Digitec Galaxus, the proportion of such contributions has continued to fall.

Keystone-SDA

24.04.2026, 10:06

According to the Swiss online store market leader Digitec Galaxus, fewer and fewer customers in Switzerland are making voluntary contributions to climate protection when shopping online. The proportion of corresponding payments for orders fell further in the first quarter of 2026.

Currently, only around 9 in 100 orders in Switzerland contain a voluntary climate contribution, Galaxus announced on Friday. In 2022, the proportion was still just under 12 percent.

In the first quarter, Galaxus customers paid around 550,000 francs in voluntary climate contributions, as a company spokesperson told the news agency AWP on request.

The climate contribution at Galaxus is calculated by multiplying the CO2 footprint of a product, including delivery, by the price for offsetting one tonne of CO2. The contributions flow into certified climate protection projects run by partner South Pole, which reduce or offset emissions in accordance with defined standards.

The figures show a growing gap between environmental awareness and actual behavior among the population: one in three people in Switzerland recently saw environmental and climate protection as a key challenge for society. According to a study conducted by the major bank UBS last December, this is the population's second biggest concern.

Within Switzerland, there are regional differences in voluntary climate contributions: In urban cantons such as Basel-Stadt, Zurich and Bern, a climate contribution is paid more frequently than in rural regions such as Appenzell Innerrhoden, Valais or Fribourg, according to the press release.

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