Climate facts paper warns of global warming. (archive image) Keystone

Ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference in Belém, Brazil, leading climate research organizations have listed the alarming consequences of global warming.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Their climate facts paper published on Tuesday, a summary of the current state of knowledge on climate change, shows that several climate indicators have reached record levels this year or last year. "We are observing that sea and land ice are shrinking worldwide, sea level rise is accelerating and extreme weather events such as heat waves, droughts and heavy rainfall are increasing," explained Professor Hans-Otto Pörtner from the Alfred Wegener Institute. According to the climate facts paper, the ten warmest years worldwide since records began have all occurred in the past ten years - with 2024 being the most recent record year. According to the EU climate service Copernicus, Europe is the continent that is warming the fastest. According to the list, the target set out in the Paris Climate Agreement of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees compared to the pre-industrial age will be permanently exceeded within the next decade.

This puts the Earth at risk of reaching several climate tipping points. "We have probably already lost the tropical coral reefs," explained Frank Böttcher, organizer of the Extreme Weather Congress. "From 1.5 degrees of warming at the latest, we will also enter the high-risk area for other tipping elements, such as the ice sheets on Greenland and Antarctica or the Atlantic overturning circulation."

Andreas Becker, climate expert at the German Weather Service, emphasized that exceeding the 1.5-degree limit does not mean that climate protection measures no longer make sense. "Every tenth of a degree of global warming avoided helps and, not least, contributes to reducing the otherwise enormous costs of climate adaptation," he explained.

The authors of the climate facts paper are therefore calling for more decisive measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. According to the paper, this demand is supported by the majority of humanity. "A representative survey of around 130,000 people in 125 countries showed that 89 percent of people worldwide want their governments to adopt an ambitious climate policy," explained Thomas Hickler from the Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Center in Frankfurt am Main, Chairman of the German Climate Consortium (DKK).

The two-week World Climate Conference begins next Monday in Belém. Prior to this, several heads of state and government, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU), will meet there on Thursday and Friday for climate talks. With the current climate protection commitments of the 190 or so signatory states to the Paris Agreement, the earth is currently heading for dangerous warming of three or four degrees.