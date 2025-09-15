  1. Residential Customers
Drastic changes by 2050 Climate report paints a bleak future for Australia

dpa

15.9.2025 - 19:36

Heat deaths, floods, power cuts: A new report shows how drastically life in Australia could change by 2050 - and who will be particularly affected.

15.09.2025, 19:59

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • According to the first official climate risk report commissioned by the Australian government, Australia is facing drastic changes.
  • Over 1.5 million people on the densely populated east coast alone could be threatened by rising sea levels and flooding by 2050.
  • The report also predicts more heatwave-related deaths, longer periods of drought in some areas and more frequent flooding.
  • Problems with the power supply are also on the horizon, as well as damage to infrastructure from so-called megafires, storms and extreme winds.
Show more

On the densely populated east coast of Australia, more than 1.5 million people could be threatened by rising sea levels and flooding by 2050. This is according to the first official climate risk report commissioned by the Australian government, which was published on Monday.

The experts in the report also predict more heatwave-related deaths, longer periods of drought in some areas and more frequent flooding as global temperatures rise. The extent of the changes will also depend on how much climate-damaging greenhouse gases continue to be emitted.

Extreme weather due to climate change. Supercell thunderstorms are becoming more frequent and more severe - Switzerland particularly affected

Extreme weather due to climate changeSupercell thunderstorms are becoming more frequent and more severe - Switzerland particularly affected

Heatwaves already very deadly today

The 284-page report also contains detailed forecasts for heatwaves, which are already the deadliest natural disaster in the country. In the metropolis of Sydney, a warming of three degrees would result in a more than four-fold increase in heat-related deaths. To counteract this, the report recommends, among other things, setting up so-called cooling centers or increasing the number of rescue and health personnel during hot seasons.

The report also warns of problems with the power supply and damage to infrastructure caused by so-called megafires, storms and extreme winds. According to the report, nature will also be severely affected, as around half of the native plant species are expected to change with a warming of three degrees. Australian agriculture, livestock farming and fisheries will have to adjust to significantly lower yields as temperatures rise, according to the report.

New ETH analysis. Climate change

New ETH analysisClimate change "probably influenced" the Blatten landslide, according to researchers

World is far off course

"Australians are already living with the impacts of climate change, but it's clear that every degree of warming we prevent now will help future generations avoid the worst impacts in the years ahead," Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen said in a statement.

The global community wants to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels if possible, but is far from this course. According to the United Nations, the world is heading towards a warming of around three degrees with its current climate protection plans. The warmer it gets, the more severe and frequent extreme weather events will become.

