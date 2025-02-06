European climate researchers report the warmest January ever recorded. The climate phenomenon El Niño, which warmed many regions, is long gone. (archive image) Keystone

According to a climate report, January was the warmest ever recorded. The global temperature was 13.23 degrees, 1.75 degrees above pre-industrial levels for the month of January, according to the EU Copernicus program's climate change service.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"January 2025 is another surprising month, continuing the record temperatures observed over the past two years - despite the development of La Niña conditions in the tropical Pacific and their temporary cooling effect on global temperatures," said Samantha Burgess of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), which runs the climate change service.

The data is based on billions of readings from satellites, ships, airplanes and weather stations around the world.

Very wet in Europe at the same time

In January 2025, it was wetter than average in most regions of Western Europe as well as in parts of Italy, Scandinavia and the Baltic states, according to the Copernicus report. Heavy rainfall led to flooding in some regions. Over mainland Europe, January reached the second-highest average temperature after January 2020.

According to the data, the average sea surface temperature in January was 20.78 degrees. This is the second-highest value ever measured after January 2024. The area is observed from the 60th parallel south, which runs south of South America, and the 60th parallel north, which is located north of the Scottish mainland, among other places.

The period of the last twelve months (February 2024 to January 2025) was on average 1.61 degrees above the estimated global average from 1850 to 1900. January 2025 was also the 18th month in a 19-month period in which the temperature was 1.5 degrees above the pre-industrial level. In the report, this corresponds to the period from 1850 to 1900. However, the 1.5-degree target of the Paris Climate Agreement is not yet considered to have been missed, as a longer period of time is taken into account.