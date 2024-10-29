The amount of greenhouse gas emissions has risen in recent years. Climate researcher Mojib Latif therefore finds adherence to the 1.5-degree target "ridiculous". Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

The 29th UN Climate Change Conference will soon begin in Baku - will the global community only negotiate instead of acting? Climate researcher Latif finds the lack of action frightening, but also sees positive aspects.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two weeks before the World Climate Conference in Azerbaijan, climate researcher Mojib Latif has described the adherence to the 1.5 degree target as "ridiculous". This has "de facto long since been broken."

All previous negotiations had failed to achieve a breakthrough; instead, the amount of greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere had increased.

The world is currently on a warming path of around three degrees. According to the scientist, the limit will only be exceeded if pledges are kept. Show more

In the opinion of scientist Mojib Latif, the World Climate Conference in Azerbaijan, which begins in two weeks' time, is not pointless, but like previous meetings of this kind, it is unlikely to be "effective".

After 28 world climate conferences, no real breakthrough has yet been achieved, the climate researcher told Mediengruppe Bayern. The negotiations have not fulfilled their actual purpose - to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

On the contrary: the level of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere is continuing to rise, in some cases even faster than feared, said Latif. "I find it downright ridiculous that global politics is still clinging to the 1.5 degree target. That has de facto long since been broken."

"You can also negotiate yourself to death"

He spoke of a "denial of reality". We are currently on a warming path of around three degrees - and even this mark will only not be exceeded if previous commitments are kept.

"You can also negotiate yourself to death. Action instead of negotiation should be the motto," Latif demanded. Nevertheless, the meeting from 11 to 24 November in Baku is not pointless - after all, the annual conferences draw the world's attention to the climate crisis. "This should not be underestimated," said the meteorologist. In addition, poorer countries can make their voices heard there and attention is focused on new technologies that could help in the fight against global warming.

At the climate conference in Paris in 2015, the participating countries agreed that the increase in the average temperature on Earth compared to the pre-industrial age should be limited to 1.5 degrees if possible, or at least to well below 2 degrees.

dpa