Lapped by the ocean, the Totem Pole in Tasmania attracts climbers from all over the world. The rock needle is breathtaking, but can be treacherous in windy conditions. Two climbers got stuck - way up there.

Two climbers have triggered a complicated rescue operation on one of Australia's most spectacular cliffs.

Due to strong winds, their ropes had become tangled, making it impossible to descend from the 65-metre-high Totem Pole in the state of Tasmania.

The duo, who were stuck at a dizzying height on a small rocky outcrop, called for help early Wednesday evening (local time).

However, the rescue proved difficult.

Helicopter and boat attempts unsuccessful

Initial attempts to approach with a helicopter failed due to the strong winds, said Callum Herbert from the local police. The Totem Pole, whose foot is washed by the sea and is very slippery, is also difficult to reach from land, even in calm weather. The emergency teams next attempted to use a police boat to reach cliffs near the imposing rock needle. "This was also unsuccessful due to the considerable and dangerous swell," reported Herbert.

Finally, experienced members of the Climbing Club of Tasmania set off on foot and climbed the Totem Pole themselves in the dark. They managed to attach the climbers to rescue ropes and take them to cliffs on the mainland. At daybreak, they were pulled to the ground with ropes. The two were hungry, tired and hypothermic, but otherwise uninjured, it was reported.

The Tote: A dream of climbers from all over the world

The Totem Pole at Cape Hauy in the east of the Tasman Peninsula is one of the most striking rocks in Down Under and rises straight out of the ocean. The rock, made of gray-brown dolerite, was first climbed in 1968. The vertical ascent is possible via two rope lengths of 25 and 40 meters. With its isolated location and breathtaking shape, The Tote now attracts adventurous climbers from all over the world.