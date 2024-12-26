The two men were climbing in the Italian mountain massif Gran Sasso on Sunday. Wikimedia

Two mountaineers have been missing on the Gran Sasso since Sunday. Rescue efforts have so far been unsuccessful. Now a helicopter is to help.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two climbers have been missing in the Italian region of Abruzzo since Sunday.

The rescue operation is being hampered by heavy storms, snowfall and a high risk of avalanches.

A new attempt with a helicopter is planned for Thursday. Show more

The two mountaineers Cristian Guidi and Luca Perazzini have been missing for four days in freezing temperatures. They were climbing in the Gran Sasso massif in the Italian region of Abruzzo on Sunday. During the descent, they slipped into a ravine and lost visual contact with each other, as reported by Italian media - including "La Repubblica ".

Despite the difficult circumstances, one of the two was able to make an emergency call. According to the report, they were about 20 meters apart and could hear each other. On the second contact with the rescuers, the climber had difficulty speaking.

The rescue operation was repeatedly interrupted by a violent storm. 18 rescuers had to spend two nights in a shelter at an altitude of 2100 meters due to the strong winds and snowfall.

New rescue operation with helicopter

On December 25, the rescuers managed to return to the valley. Pictures from the mountain rescue team show how the rescuers cleared the cable car gondola of snow before returning to the valley.

A new rescue attempt is planned for Thursday. Due to the high risk of avalanches, a helicopter will be used to locate the climbers. The overflight is planned for the afternoon, provided the weather conditions improve. The two missing persons can no longer be reached by cell phone.

