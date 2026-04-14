The federal plan to examine single-family home neighborhoods of baby boomers for densification potential has triggered strong reactions on blue News. The comments show: The topic is divisive.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The announcement of a federal densification study on baby boomer homes has triggered hundreds of comments on blue News - the vast majority reject state intervention in home ownership.

Many readers emphasize that they have done without vacations and consumption for years - and ask the practical counter-question of where they should move to at affordable prices.

Some readers report positive experiences with voluntarily moving to a smaller apartment - but emphasize that this must remain a personal decision. Show more

Would you like to sell your home and can't find a buyer? Or would you like to move into a smaller apartment, but it costs more than your previous home due to inflation? We want to tell your story! Get in touch with us via WhatsApp or email.

Few topics have stirred up the blue News readership as much as the news that the federal government is planning a national study on the densification potential of single-family home neighborhoods. Numerous readers left comments on the topic.

The most common tenor: anyone who owns a house has worked hard for it - and won't let anyone take it away from them. "As a young couple, we did without vacations and saved money," writes Skipper. "Now we're supposed to give it up in favor of young families?" Riccardo60 has a similar sentiment: "I worked almost day and night to raise the equity. And now here come the snobs who want to take my property."

Many people remember that a home is not just a place to live, but also a pension, a memory and a social environment. Schitasong29 puts it in a nutshell: "A home and its surroundings are home. This includes a network of neighbors that has grown over the years. That's how older people stay independent for a long time."

"Holding on to 6 rooms at 70"

Not all commentators are on the same page. Zinugrust86, for example, writes: "Holding on to 6 rooms at 70 - and then getting upset when it suddenly becomes a topic in the media. The main thing is to keep the guest room empty, as it could be that someone else will come along at some point."

And Spiegelblid records his opinion as follows: "I'm actually just waiting for someone to explain why 6 rooms for 2 people is completely normal - and why young people should simply save more."

«"Those who sell often pay over 100,000 francs to the state - the logical consequence: don't sell."» MarkM

Auch_dabei also has a clear opinion: "For most people, the main reason for buying a house was to have plenty of living space for their children. Now that the children are grown up and the swings, sandpit and tree house in the garden are no longer used, many people think they were looking for a retirement home from the outset."

The cost issue: where should older people move to?

Many commentators pose a simple but weighty counter-question: even if you wanted to, where should you move to? Lucheutaut18 calculates: "Rent for a 4.5-room apartment: over 3,000 francs plus garage. The question is: sell your home and rent a decent apartment where?" Odo adds: "With utilities, we have less than 1,000 francs a month in our 5-room house. Why should we make our situation worse?"

markM also draws attention to a structural disincentive: the profit tax on house sales has tripled since 2000. "Those who sell often pay over 100,000 francs to the state - the logical consequence: don't sell."

Those who leave voluntarily have good experiences

However, some readers also report positive experiences with voluntary switching. Wujabom76 writes that he deliberately sold his house to a young family when he reached retirement age: "We are proud of it and have been living with the proceeds for well over 15 years in a different region with age-friendly infrastructure." But he also emphasizes that this was a voluntary decision - and must remain so.

Anyone thinking about renting it out, on the other hand, should think twice, warns Colorless-Ratificati from his own experience: a couple he knows have extensively renovated the house and rented out apartments - "the rental income is disproportionate to the ongoing investment".

Criticism of politicians rather than homeowners

Several commentators turn their attention away from the owners and towards the politicians. Masterchief complains that retirement apartments and care homes are increasingly only affordable for the better off: "Under these circumstances, I wouldn't want to give up my own home as a senior citizen - even if the house has 10 rooms."

A clear line runs through the comments. Voluntary solutions are met with understanding - government studies, incentives to move out or even interventions in property ownership are met with firm rejection. "It's none of the Confederation's business," Fleufreufre80 sums up on behalf of the vast majority.