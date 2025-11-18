All-clearCloudflare glitch has been fixed - X and Chatgpt are working again
Lea Oetiker
18.11.2025
A disruption at the hosting provider Cloudflare temporarily paralyzed numerous Internet services such as X, ChatGPT and Datawrapper on Tuesday afternoon. The situation now appears to be stabilizing.
18.11.2025, 13:59
18.11.2025, 16:00
On Tuesday afternoon, the hosting provider Cloudflare experienced a disruption that affected numerous internet services. Platforms such as X, ChatGPT and Datawrapper were temporarily unavailable - at least for some users.
In the early afternoon, the number of disruptions for all services decreased again.
X and Chatgpt have been working again since 3.30 pm. Cloudflare reported the all-clear shortly afterwards.