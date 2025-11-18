On Tuesday afternoon, the hosting provider Cloudflare experienced a malfunction. Among other things, OpenAI no longer worked. (archive image) Richard Drew/AP/dpa

A disruption at the hosting provider Cloudflare temporarily paralyzed numerous Internet services such as X, ChatGPT and Datawrapper on Tuesday afternoon. The situation now appears to be stabilizing.

Lea Oetiker

On Tuesday afternoon, the hosting provider Cloudflare experienced a disruption that affected numerous internet services. Platforms such as X, ChatGPT and Datawrapper were temporarily unavailable - at least for some users.

In the early afternoon, the number of disruptions for all services decreased again.

X and Chatgpt have been working again since 3.30 pm. Cloudflare reported the all-clear shortly afterwards.