All-clear Cloudflare glitch has been fixed - X and Chatgpt are working again

Lea Oetiker

18.11.2025

On Tuesday afternoon, the hosting provider Cloudflare experienced a malfunction. Among other things, OpenAI no longer worked. (archive image)
On Tuesday afternoon, the hosting provider Cloudflare experienced a malfunction. Among other things, OpenAI no longer worked. (archive image)
Richard Drew/AP/dpa

A disruption at the hosting provider Cloudflare temporarily paralyzed numerous Internet services such as X, ChatGPT and Datawrapper on Tuesday afternoon. The situation now appears to be stabilizing.

18.11.2025, 13:59

18.11.2025, 16:00

On Tuesday afternoon, the hosting provider Cloudflare experienced a disruption that affected numerous internet services. Platforms such as X, ChatGPT and Datawrapper were temporarily unavailable - at least for some users.

In the early afternoon, the number of disruptions for all services decreased again.

X and Chatgpt have been working again since 3.30 pm. Cloudflare reported the all-clear shortly afterwards.

