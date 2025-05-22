  1. Residential Customers
Animals Clownfish shrink in the heat, according to a study

SDA

22.5.2025 - 04:25

Clownfish shrink to better survive heat stress, researchers conclude.
Keystone

According to a study, clownfish begin to shrink during heat waves in the sea. As a result, the fish living in the Indo-Pacific coral reefs improve their chances of survival, as a research team reports in the journal "Science Advances".

Keystone-SDA

22.05.2025, 04:25

According to the study, clownfish pairs become smaller in a coordinated manner so that there is no increased friction in the clearly hierarchical relationship. How the shrinking takes place is still to be determined.

The real clownfish known from the animated film "Finding Nemo" live in the protection of sea anemones. Each pair consists of a dominant female and a subdominant male, which is smaller than its mate. The group often includes other members of the species that do not reproduce themselves - these subordinates are even smaller.

The team led by Melissa Versteeg from Newcastle University included 67 wild clownfish pairs from Kimbe Bay in Papua New Guinea in an analysis. Over the course of five months, 100 of the 134 fish shrank.

