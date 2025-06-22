A continent full of trees? CO2 compensation has limits - Gallery A research team's thought experiment shows the pitfalls of reforestation. Image: dpa The increasing risk of forest fires is just one of the reasons why reforestation as a CO2 offset has its pitfalls. Image: dpa A continent full of trees? CO2 compensation has limits - Gallery A research team's thought experiment shows the pitfalls of reforestation. Image: dpa The increasing risk of forest fires is just one of the reasons why reforestation as a CO2 offset has its pitfalls. Image: dpa

Despite the escalating climate crisis, mankind continues to burn a lot of coal, oil and gas. So just plant more trees? It's not that simple.

As a new study suggests, there are clear limits to CO2 compensation through reforestation.

In order to offset the greenhouse gases caused by fossil fuels that would be emitted if the available reserves of the 200 leading coal, oil and gas companies were burned, an area larger than North America would have to be planted with forests.

The global community actually decided to move away from coal, oil and gas at the 2023 climate conference in Dubai. Show more

Offsetting climate-damaging emissions with new forests? This common idea quickly reaches its limits - both economically and in terms of the area required, as a study published in the journal "Communications Earth & Environment" shows.

In order to offset the greenhouse gases that would be emitted if the available reserves of the 200 leading coal, oil and gas companies were burned, an area larger than North America would have to be planted with forests - including all areas where people currently live, where agriculture is practised or where infrastructure is built.

"It's a thought experiment," explains co-author Nina L. Friggens from the University of Exeter in a press briefing. "This is in no way something we are proposing to implement. It serves to illustrate the size of the problem."

Moving away from coal, oil and gas decided, but not in sight

According to the organization Fossil Free Funds CU200, the 200 largest coal, oil and gas companies currently have 182 gigatons of carbon, which would correspond to 673 gigatons of CO2 equivalents if burned - far more than is compatible with international climate targets. CO2 equivalents (CO2e) are a unit of measurement that is used to represent the climate impact of different greenhouse gases in a standardized way and make them comparable.

The global community actually decided to move away from coal, oil and gas at the 2023 climate conference in Dubai. However, the authors of the study see the fact that companies continue to report their fossil reserves as assets as evidence that they want to continue extracting them in the future. So far, there are few signs of a move away, the study states.

Even a fully planted North America is not quite enough

According to the calculation, if all of North America were to be reforested, this would offset 590 gigatons of CO2 - slightly less than the 673 gigatons of CO2 equivalents potentially emitted by burning fossil reserves. If all man-made emissions from the use of coal, oil, gas and cement were to be offset, more than half of the habitable land area would have to be planted with trees.

In their thought experiment, the team opted for the reforestation method because, on the one hand, it is the most cost-effective way of offsetting emissions and, on the other, it is often discussed or the first thing that comes to most people's minds when it comes to offsetting emissions. At the same time, however, the authors point out that reforestation is not the only solution with a guarantee of success: for example, trees can be destroyed during extreme weather events or the availability of water and nutrients can fluctuate.

Compensation does not pay off economically either

Even with comparatively inexpensive reforestation, the economic balance is disastrous: The team has calculated that most energy companies relying on coal, oil and gas would have a negative market valuation if the cost of carbon offsetting their reserves were deducted from their current valuation. With other, more expensive offsetting methods - such as removing CO2 from the air - this balance would be even more negative for the companies.

In short, when these costs are factored in, it is "economically cheaper to stop extracting fossil fuels than to burn them and offset them later", the team writes.