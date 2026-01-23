Thanks to more energy-efficient buildings and an increase in electric cars, Switzerland emitted less CO2 in 2025. Greenhouse gas emissions from fuels such as heating oil and natural gas fell by about 5 percent, while those from fuels such as gasoline and diesel fell by about 1 percent.

Buildings are becoming more energy-efficient, and renewable energy sources are increasingly being used for heating. This led to a decline in CO2 emissions from heating oil and gas last year. (File photo)

Emissions from fuels fell by about five percent compared with the previous year, the Federal Office for the Environment (Bafu) announced on Monday. The agency attributed this trend to improved energy efficiency in buildings and the increased use of renewable energy for heating.

CO2 emissions from fuels decreased by about one percent, primarily due to the growth of electric vehicles and the demand for biofuels. In 2025, the share of biofuels in total gasoline and diesel consumption exceeded five percent for the first time.

Compared with 1990 levels, fuel emissions were 46 percent lower, and motor vehicle emissions fell by 8 percent.

In 2024, Switzerland emitted a total of 40.1 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents, as the FOEN had previously reported. This represented a 27.3 percent decrease compared to the base year of 1990. The building sector reduced its emissions by 47 percent compared to 1990, industry by 33 percent, and transportation by nearly 10 percent.

Switzerland has committed to at least halving its greenhouse gas emissions between 1990 and 2030—and aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.