A burning coach blocked traffic on the A1 highway between Lausanne and Yverdon on Saturday afternoon. Bild: Keystone

Keystone-SDA SDA

A coach caught fire on the A1 highway between Lausanne and Yverdon VD on Saturday afternoon. According to the police, no one was injured. However, the A1 in the direction of Yverdon-Süd had to be closed from 2.45 pm.

The incident occurred near the village of Ependes in the canton of Fribourg and was not caused by a traffic accident, but by a problem with the vehicle itself, according to the Vaud cantonal police.