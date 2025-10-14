Coalition dispute over military service escalates - Gallery A lottery system for military service proposed by the CDU/CSU is causing resentment in the SPD. (Archive picture) Image: dpa The cheerful impression is deceptive: at the SPD parliamentary group meeting, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius was very critical of the CDU/CSU's military service proposal. Image: dpa Union parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn was still optimistic in the afternoon. Image: dpa Coalition dispute over military service escalates - Gallery A lottery system for military service proposed by the CDU/CSU is causing resentment in the SPD. (Archive picture) Image: dpa The cheerful impression is deceptive: at the SPD parliamentary group meeting, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius was very critical of the CDU/CSU's military service proposal. Image: dpa Union parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn was still optimistic in the afternoon. Image: dpa

The CDU/CSU and SPD actually wanted to settle their dispute over the defense minister's military service model. Now the opposite has happened.

The dispute between the CDU/CSU and SPD over the new military service is escalating. Late this afternoon, the coalition partners called off a press conference on the draft law at short notice due to major disagreements. An agreement in principle previously reached by negotiators from both sides had not met with the approval of the SPD parliamentary group.

Union proposal for lottery procedure causes resentment

A lottery procedure proposed by the CDU/CSU for the selection of conscripts is causing displeasure. According to information from both sides, it is now completely unclear whether the law proposed by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) will be introduced into the Bundestag on Thursday as planned.

At the SPD parliamentary group meeting, Pistorius in particular is said to have voiced his opposition to the negotiators' agreement. On leaving the parliamentary group meeting, he distanced himself from the CDU/CSU's suggestion of a lottery: "That was not my idea, it was a CDU/CSU idea."

Falling back into old patterns

After the summer break, the coalition had actually resolved to avoid disputes such as the failed election of three constitutional judges or the reduction in electricity prices. However, the current scandal falls into the same category.

The cabinet had already agreed on the draft presented by Pistorius in August, which initially relies on the voluntary recruitment of conscripts. However, the CDU/CSU was dissatisfied with this and pushed for the automatic introduction of compulsory military service if not enough volunteers were found by a certain date.

Renegotiations and reports on agreement in principle

The renegotiations were conducted by Siemtje Möller and Falko Drossmann for the SPD and Norbert Röttgen and Thomas Erndl for the CDU/CSU. On Sunday evening, there were initial media reports of an agreement on a lottery procedure, although the exact modalities remained unclear. A final round of negotiations took place on Monday evening, after which both sides spoke of an agreement in principle.

The invitation to the press conference with the four negotiators was sent out at around 11.00 am. A key points paper with the contents was already ready for distribution to the journalists.

However, the SPD parliamentary group was left out of the equation and went on the barricades in the afternoon. The key points were not approved at the parliamentary group meeting. Möller and then SPD parliamentary group leader Matthias Miersch went to the neighboring CDU/CSU parliamentary group to break the news. The press conference, for which dozens of journalists had already gathered in a Bundestag building next to the Reichstag, was then canceled.

A spokesperson for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group told the waiting journalists: "We have canceled the press conference because the intended agreement has not been reached. We had fully expected it. We do not know when the first reading of the draft bill will take place and will inform you as soon as possible." It is possible that there will now be communication on the further procedure this evening, according to both sides.

Greens speak of chaos

Green Party leader Felix Banaszak said that this was a sign of chaos - and that the coalition could not get itself organized. "But the signal that is being sent to society and especially to the young people being discussed is simply a signal of disrespect."

Spahn: "Fairest conceivable" solution

CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn had defended the idea of a lottery shortly before the dispute escalated. If there is to be a new compulsory military service, he said that the selection process should be as fair as possible. "The proposed procedure seems to me to be the fairest conceivable. In any case, I have not heard a fairer proposal."

CSU regional group leader Alexander Hoffmann rejected legal concerns. The CDU/CSU had commissioned a legal opinion that such a regulation would be compatible with the Basic Law, said the head of the CSU members of parliament. A lottery procedure serves to create equality in a selection process. "The process of drawing lots ensures this equality because everyone has the same chance or no chance of being drawn."

Opposition: "Tribute to Panem"

The Greens in the Bundestag, on the other hand, spoke of a "completely ill-conceived proposal". Letting the lot decide who should be drafted and called up is an "absolutely arbitrary" and "totally bureaucratic" procedure, said parliamentary group leader Katharina Dröge. Left-wing parliamentary group leader Sören Pellmann warned against a "lottery conscription". The plan reminded him "of the novel "Tribute of Panem", where children are drawn by lot for the Hunger Games". AfD leader Alice Weidel said: "I have rarely heard anything so stupid.

80,000 additional soldiers needed

The background to the planned military service reform is that the Bundeswehr needs 80,000 additional soldiers. The reason given is an intensification of the threat situation as a result of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. The Bundeswehr currently has around 183,000 active soldiers, and this figure is set to rise to around 260,000. The reserve is also set to grow.

The new military service is to remain voluntary. However, the existing draft law already includes the option of compulsory military service if not enough volunteers can be recruited. However, the CDU/CSU has not yet been specific enough about this.