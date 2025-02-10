ÖVP leader Christian Stocker (l) and FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl give a press statement on the coalition talks between the FPÖ and ÖVP in the auditorium of the parliament in Vienna. Archivbild: Helmut Fohringer/APA/dpa

More than 130 days after the election, Austria is still waiting for a new government. The attempt by right-wing populists and conservatives to forge an alliance is not under a good star either.

DPA dpa

The coalition talks between the right-wing FPÖ and the conservative ÖVP in Austria, which have been ongoing for a month, are on the brink of collapse. On Monday, ÖVP leader Christian Stocker and FPÖ chairman Herbert Kickl attempted to set a decisive course at a top-level meeting. "In addition to the distribution of portfolios, it is also about very fundamental content," said Stocker the evening before the meeting. The FPÖ initially remained silent.

The negotiations are overshadowed by numerous points of conflict. These include the FPÖ's demand that migrants be turned back at the external border and the right-wing populists' desire to suspend the right of asylum by means of an emergency law.

Old negotiating partners come back into play

There are also serious differences between the FPÖ and ÖVP on EU and foreign policy. The extremely critical stance of FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl towards the European Union is a thorn in the side of the ÖVP. As chancellor, he could try to block important EU decisions together with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban - for example on supporting Ukraine in its defensive struggle against Russia.

The question of who will take responsibility for the important Ministry of the Interior also seems unresolved. Both parties want to fill the portfolio from their ranks. In general, the relationship of trust between the FPÖ and ÖVP is considered to be very manageable.

Meanwhile, the social democratic SPÖ and the liberal Neos emphasize their willingness to be available again for coalition talks with the ÖVP. The first attempt at such a three-party coalition had surprisingly failed after around 100 days at the beginning of January.

Vice-Chancellor warns of "historical guilt" of the ÖVP

SPÖ leader Andreas Babler emphasized on ORF that there would be no more red lines for the SPÖ in new talks in view of the possible FPÖ-ÖVP coalition. Vice-Chancellor and Green Party leader Werner Kogler also warned once again: "If the ÖVP brings the partly right-wing extremist FPÖ and Herbert Kickl into the chancellorship, it will bring historical guilt upon itself", he said on ORF television.