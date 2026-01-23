Following the resignation of India’s education minister, the “Cockroach” movement has announced the end of its protests against irregularities in the education system. “We are calling on all protesters to go home, as the government has accepted our demands,” said a spokesperson for the “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP) following talks with government representatives in New Delhi. The protests would end immediately.

Earlier, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had yielded to pressure from the movement and announced his resignation. This followed weeks of protests. On Saturday as well, thousands of CJP supporters had initially gathered in New Delhi.

The resignation was one of the CJP’s key demands. From their perspective, the minister should take political responsibility for the fact that documents related to a college entrance exam had been leaked. Most recently, street protests in New Delhi had led to serious clashes between CJP supporters and the police.