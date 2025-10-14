Cockroaches often crawl around on London buses. (symbolic image) Stephanie Pilick/dpa

It's hard to imagine the British capital without its red buses. Now, however, London bus drivers are reporting something unsavory: cockroaches are said to be up to mischief on some buses.

The BBC has published videos and pictures showing the animals crawling through the buses.

Bus safety campaigners have contacted the authorities and many bus drivers have reported an infestation. Show more

The famous red buses are as much a part of London's cityscape as Big Ben or Buckingham Palace. Now, however, there is a disgusting suspicion: according to the BBC, bus drivers have reported cockroaches on some buses in the British capital.

Photos and videos sent to the BBC show the creatures crawling around on seats or in break areas for the drivers. According to the broadcaster, one video even shows the cockroaches making themselves comfortable in a bus driver's food container.

Bus drivers speak of infestation

Bus safety campaigners have written to those responsible and drawn attention to the problem, according to reports. London bus drivers told of "ongoing problems with cockroaches and unsanitary conditions in their vehicles", said activist Kevin Mustafa, according to the report.

These are not occasional incidents, he said, with many bus drivers talking about infestations that pose a risk to health and safety.

A known problem

"We take every report seriously and investigate reported incidents immediately," Transport for London (TfL) told the BBC. As part of an investigation, appropriate measures will be taken, including taking the buses out of service and thoroughly cleaning them with special equipment.

At the same time, TfL emphasized that such incidents are rare. The buses and break rooms are therefore cleaned regularly.

The problem of crawling passengers on London buses is not entirely new: last year, for example, the British newspaper "The Telegraph" reported on TfL buses infested with cockroaches.