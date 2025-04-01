Bletchley Park veteran Charlotte "Betty" Webb during the opening of the exhibition "Off Duty: High Spirits in Low Times" at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes. Yui Mok/PA Wire/dpa

During the Second World War, the British cracked the Nazis' encryption code at Bletchley Park. One of the women who helped decipher enemy messages was Charlotte "Betty" Webb.

In the estate north of London, the British cracked the Nazi encryption code and also worked on understanding messages from other enemy states.

Charlotte Webb worked for the Women's Division of the British Army from 1941 to 1945, working with German and Japanese intelligence and later also for the US Pentagon. Show more

During the Second World War, she helped the British crack encrypted messages: Charlotte "Betty" Webb was one of the last code-breakers at Bletchley Park - now she has died at the age of 101, according to the British news agency PA.

At Bletchley Park, an estate north of London, the British had cracked the Nazis' encryption code and also worked on understanding messages from other enemy states. Films such as "The Imitation Game" tell the story.

Webb was one of the last surviving "codebreakers" at Bletchley Park, PA reported. She worked there from 1941 to 1945 for the Women's Division of the British Army, worked with German and Japanese intelligence and later also for the US Pentagon.

The legendary Enigma cipher machine. IMAGO/Pond5 Images

Its use remained a secret for a long time

At first she was a secretary, which she found "rather boring", PA quoted. Then she changed jobs. For years, she kept her job secret - it remained a secret until 1975. She was later honored by the royal family and inducted into the French Legion of Honor.

"Betty has inspired women in the army for decades," said the Women's Royal Army Corps Association. Bletchley Park - now a museum - also paid tribute to Webb, saying she had worked tirelessly to bring the history of Bletchley Park to a wider audience.