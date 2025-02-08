A coffee farm in Puerto Rico: the area under cultivation worldwide is likely to decline due to climate change. (archive image) Keystone

The world's most suitable areas for growing Arabica coffee could halve by 2050. With high greenhouse gas emissions, they could even shrink by 60 percent.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This is the conclusion of a study by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW). The reason for the decline is that the coffee plant is particularly sensitive to temperature fluctuations. In particular, falling soil pH values and erosion are likely to harm cultivation.

Brazil in particular is likely to feel the effects of this: The country is by far the largest producer of Arabica coffee and produced almost four times as much coffee in the 2023/24 season as the world's number two, Colombia.

Arabica beans are considered to be fruitier, more aromatic and less bitter. They are mainly used for espresso-based drinks and account for around 70 percent of global production.

Robusta beans, on the other hand, are earthier and nuttier and contain more bitter substances. They are used for instant coffee and make up the remaining 30 percent of the global harvest.