Filming for ZDF's long-running hit "Das Traumschiff" is still underway in Southeast Asia until mid-April. No longer on board: Collien Fernandes. The actress and presenter confirmed to "t-online" that she will be absent when the ship leaves the port of Hong Kong in a few days.
The 44-year-old's premature departure is due to the allegations she made against her ex-husband Christian Ulmen, which were published in "Der Spiegel" and include identity theft, assault, threats and psychological violence. Fernandes has filed charges against the 50-year-old.
Meeting with female politicians planned
Ulmen's lawyer declared the reporting to be "unlawful for several reasons". They are considering legal action against "Der Spiegel". Ulmen is presumed innocent.
Fernandes told "t-online" that she was leaving the "Traumschiff" filming "to meet female politicians and talk to them about the lack of legal protection regarding digital violence".
Collien Fernandes has been part of the cast of "Das Traumschiff" since 2021, where she plays ship's doctor Dr. Jessica Delgado. The production of new episodes of the series, the first episode of which was broadcast in 1981, is not jeopardized by the new development.