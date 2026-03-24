Collien Fernandes has sparked a debate on the topic of digital sexualized violence. Bild: IMAGO/Horst Galuschka

Collien Fernandes continues to campaign against digital sexualized violence. She is now interrupting her work on the "Traumschiff" set to discuss the issue with German politicians.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Collien Fernandes is leaving the filming of the ZDF series "Das Traumschiff".

The actress and presenter will instead meet with German politicians to discuss possible changes to German legislation on digital sexualized violence.

Fernandes has made serious accusations against her ex-husband Christian Ulmen. He denies it. The presumption of innocence applies. Show more

Filming for ZDF's long-running hit "Das Traumschiff" is still underway in Southeast Asia until mid-April. No longer on board: Collien Fernandes. The actress and presenter confirmed to "t-online" that she will be absent when the ship leaves the port of Hong Kong in a few days.

The 44-year-old's premature departure is due to the allegations she made against her ex-husband Christian Ulmen, which were published in "Der Spiegel" and include identity theft, assault, threats and psychological violence. Fernandes has filed charges against the 50-year-old.

Meeting with female politicians planned

Ulmen's lawyer declared the reporting to be "unlawful for several reasons". They are considering legal action against "Der Spiegel". Ulmen is presumed innocent.

Fernandes told "t-online" that she was leaving the "Traumschiff" filming "to meet female politicians and talk to them about the lack of legal protection regarding digital violence".

Collien Fernandes has been part of the cast of "Das Traumschiff" since 2021, where she plays ship's doctor Dr. Jessica Delgado. The production of new episodes of the series, the first episode of which was broadcast in 1981, is not jeopardized by the new development.