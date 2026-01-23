There are also encouraging reports coming from the disaster area: Rescuers were able to pull a toddler and his father alive from a collapsed house. The mother, however, is still missing.

A baby and his father were rescued alive from a collapsed house following the severe earthquake in western Colombia. According to Colombian media reports, the man shielded the approximately two-month-old child with his body as the five-story building collapsed. Details of Monday’s rescue have now been released.

Two police officers who happened to be in the area climbed onto the pile of rubble, according to the Caracol news network. “We heard crying and moaning,” said one of the officers, Ronald García. There was also a strong smell of gas. “I’m a father myself and have a four-year-old daughter. Without thinking twice, we started digging.” Local residents helped out. They were eventually able to reach the father and his son, named Salomón.

The man, who was still half-buried, held the baby tightly in his arms to protect it, the police officer continued. “He just begged us not to let his child die.” Eventually, both were taken to a hospital. Reports indicate that their condition is stable. However, the mother and her brother are still trapped under the rubble. “May God grant that they are alive,” said the police officer. The search continues.

According to the latest government figures, Monday’s 7.4-magnitude earthquake killed at least 181 people and injured more than 2,500. In Cali alone, the capital of the Valle del Cauca department, 95 people were killed, and more than 180 are still missing. The city has a population of about 2.3 million.