Following Ecuador and Costa Rica, Colombia now also intends to sever diplomatic ties with Cuba—Havana has sharply criticized the plans. Cuba accused Colombia’s incoming government of succumbing to a “policy of division and confrontation.” The Cuban Foreign Ministry stated that this policy has long been promoted by the United States.

Cuba rejected the plans of Colombia’s right-wing president-elect, Abelardo de la Espriella, as unfounded. The statement went on to say that they did not serve Colombia’s national interests and ran counter to the historical relations between the two countries.

De la Espriella: No “Ties to Tyrannies”

On Sunday, De la Espriella announced that he would sever diplomatic relations with Cuba and Nicaragua after taking office on August 7. His government would not maintain “relations with tyrannies,” he said. A total of 14 embassies and 15 consulates are to be closed, including those in Algeria, Haiti, Hungary, Ethiopia, and South Africa. For the other countries affected, however, this measure does not signify a severing of diplomatic relations.

Ecuador and Costa Rica had already severed diplomatic relations with Cuba back in March. Havana viewed this as part of a U.S.-led campaign to isolate the island.

Against the backdrop of tensions with Washington, almost no Latin American countries now actively support the socialist Caribbean nation. One exception is Mexico’s left-wing government. Recently, the region has experienced a shift to the right. In countries such as Bolivia and Argentina, which were once close allies of Cuba, right-wing politicians who are politically aligned with U.S. President Donald Trump have come to power. In Colombia, too, a right-wing politician, De la Espriella, is replacing a left-wing government.