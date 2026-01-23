Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella has declared a nationwide state of emergency following the severe 7.4-magnitude earthquake that left at least 111 people dead.

A man looks at a collapsed building after an earthquake struck the city of Manizales in Colombia. Photo: Dario Cardona/AP/dpa

All institutional resources would be mobilized to respond appropriately to the disaster, said De la Espriella, who has been in office for only three days.

“The top priority is rescuing the people buried under the rubble,” said the head of state. According to official figures, more than 1,500 residential buildings have been severely damaged in several cities, including Pereira, Cali, and Manizales. About 60 buildings collapsed completely. Damage was also reported at 18 hospitals and 52 schools. The full extent of the disaster is not yet clear. There are fears that the death toll could rise further.

The Strongest Earthquake of the Century in Colombia

The epicenter of the earthquake was near San José del Palmar in the Chocó Department in the western part of the South American country. “This is the strongest earthquake recorded in Colombia in the 21st century,” the Colombian Geological Service (SGC) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 7:34 a.m. local time at a depth of approximately 103 kilometers, according to the Geological Survey, based on updated data. A depth of 96 kilometers had previously been reported. Numerous aftershocks were subsequently recorded.