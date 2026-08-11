A moving rescue following the severe earthquake in Colombia: Diana Troncoso was trapped for nearly 30 hours amid the rubble of a building in the city of Cali before firefighters were able to rescue the 31-year-old amid the applause and cheers of the crowd.

Rescue workers carry Diana Troncoso after she was pulled from the rubble the day after the earthquake. Photo: Ivan Valencia/AP/dpa

“We worked hard in a rather complex situation,” firefighter Santiago Sánchez explained to the TV station Caracol after the rescue operation, which lasted a total of about 16 hours. The rescue team had to work their way down “seven or eight meters” from the top to free Diana. She was trapped on the second floor of the building, which had once been five stories tall.

On Monday evening (local time), the fire department was able to establish contact with the woman for the first time, and that contact was maintained thereafter. Sánchez reported that Diana’s condition was “good, given the circumstances.” She received medical treatment after being rescued.

“It’s a wonderful thing. I’ll always be grateful,” said Diana’s father, Álvaro Troncoso, happily. Diana’s parents were able to get in touch with their daughter during the rescue and offer her words of encouragement.

However, the firefighters' struggle to save lives continues. Firefighter Sánchez said that an estimated 24 people are believed to have been buried under the rubble in this former house alone. Numerous people are still missing in the affected regions following the earthquake.