A treasure worth billions from a depth of 600 meters: Colombia displays artefacts from the wreck of the "San José" for the first time. They should provide new insights into transatlantic trade and colonial history.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you For the first time, Colombia has recovered objects from the wreck of the Spanish galleon San José, which sank in 1708.

The salvage includes gold coins, a cannon barrel and a porcelain cup from a depth of around 600 meters.

A long-standing ownership dispute with Spain and US treasure hunters continues. Show more

For the first time, Colombia has recovered items from the Spanish Galleon San José, considered the "most valuable shipwreck in the world". During an underwater operation off the coast of Cartagena, a cannon barrel, several gold coins and a porcelain cup were brought to the surface. The objects come from the wreck, which lies at a depth of around 600 meters and has been kept top secret since its discovery in 2015 - not least because of its enormous treasure value, which is estimated at several billion dollars.

The San José sank in 1708 after being attacked by a British warship on its way from the Spanish colonies to Europe. On board were precious stones and allegedly around eleven million gold and silver coins. Colombia, Spain and a group of US treasure hunters have been arguing over the ownership rights to the wreck for decades. Colombia claims it because of its location in territorial waters, while Spain argues that the San José is Spanish property as a state warship.

The pieces now recovered have been handed over to the Colombian Institute of Anthropology and History (ICANH) for conservation and archaeological analysis. Further investigations are to follow before additional artifacts are retrieved from the depths. The recovery marks an important step in the scientific study of one of the world's most important underwater treasures.

More on the topic