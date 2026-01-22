Hallenstadion - Messe Zürich in Oerlikon (Switzerland) Roland zh/ CC-BY-SA

The Competition Commission has fined the Hallenstadion Zurich and Ticketcorner for a cooperation agreement in breach of antitrust law. The two companies are alleged to have hindered competition in the ticketing sector with a ticket specification.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you COMCO fines the Hallenstadion Zurich around CHF 50,000 and Ticketcorner around CHF 65,000.

The reason for this is a cooperation agreement from 2008, which stipulated a Ticketcorner quota of at least 50% for rentals.

In 2020, the Federal Supreme Court had already ruled that the agreement violated the Cartel Act and referred the case back to COMCO.

The decision can still be appealed to the Federal Administrative Court. Show more

The Competition Commission (COMCO) fines the public limited company Hallenstadion Zürich (AGH) and Ticketcorner AG. AGH must pay around CHF 50,000, Ticketcorner around CHF 65,000, as reported by COMCO.

The reason is a contract from the end of 2008: the Hallenstadion was only to be rented out to event organizers if at least 50 percent of the tickets were sold via Ticketcorner. According to COMCO, this hindered competition from other ticketing providers.

In 2020, the Federal Supreme Court had already ruled that the agreement violated the Cartel Act and referred the case back to COMCO for a new assessment. COMCO also found that both companies had abused their dominant market position in the period from 2009 to 2011 for major rock and pop concerts in German-speaking Switzerland.

The decision of December 15, 2025 has only now been made public and can be appealed to the Federal Administrative Court. The company behind the Hallenstadion reached an amicable settlement with COMCO.