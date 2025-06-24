Beiersdorf is alleged to have refused to supply Migros with Nivea products on the same terms as abroad. KEYSTONE

The Competition Commission is investigating whether the German Beiersdorf Group has relative market power vis-à-vis Migros. At issue are possible price differences for Nivea products compared to other countries.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss Federal Competition Commission (ComCo) has launched an investigation into Beiersdorf. The cartel watchdogs are investigating whether the consumer goods company, which is primarily known for its skin and body care products, has too much market power and is abusing it.

According to a communiqué issued on Tuesday, the German company is suspected of refusing to supply Migros with Nivea products on the same terms as abroad. In its investigation, the Competition Commission is now examining whether Beiersdorf has relative market power vis-à-vis Migros.

If so, it will investigate whether Beiersdorf is abusing this position. In other words, whether Migros charges higher prices for the same Nivea products than comparable retailers abroad.

Beiersdorf is presumed innocent, wrote the Competition Commission.