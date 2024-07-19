Comeback of the rare Siamese crocodile in Cambodia - Gallery The conservationists' efforts have paid off. Image: dpa 106 crocodile eggs have been discovered. Image: dpa 60 crocodile babies have hatched. Image: dpa There are only around 1000 left in the wild. Image: dpa Comeback of the rare Siamese crocodile in Cambodia - Gallery The conservationists' efforts have paid off. Image: dpa 106 crocodile eggs have been discovered. Image: dpa 60 crocodile babies have hatched. Image: dpa There are only around 1000 left in the wild. Image: dpa

There are only around 1000 Siamese crocodiles left in the wild. In a mountainous region in Cambodia, animal rights activists are celebrating the discovery of more than 100 eggs. Dozens of baby crocodiles have hatched.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Conservationists have discovered 106 eggs of an extremely rare crocodile species in a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia.

The Siamese crocodile is listed as "critically endangered" by the World Conservation Union.

The discovery increases the chances of survival of this reptile species enormously. Show more

Conservationists have discovered 106 eggs of an extremely rare crocodile species in a wildlife reserve in Cambodia: the Siamese crocodile (Crocodylus siamensis), which is only found in parts of Southeast Asia, is listed as "critically endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Agriculture Minister Dith Tina spoke of a significant success in the fight to protect these highly endangered animals.

According to the organization "Flora & Fauna", this is the largest evidence in more than 20 years that the species is still reproducing in the wild. It is working with the government to strengthen the wild population of Siamese crocodiles. According to estimates, there are only around 1000 specimens left in the wild worldwide, 300 of which are in Cambodia.

60 mini crocodiles hatched

The discovery increases the chances of survival of this reptile species enormously, the report continued. The eggs were found in five nests in a national park in the Cardamom Mountains in southwest Cambodia in May. A total of 60 baby crocodiles hatched at the end of June.

The population of Siamese crocodiles has continued to shrink, mainly due to hunting and the loss of their natural habitat. Together with nature conservation organizations, the authorities are trying to revive the populations - with success.

The animals have been bred in captivity for years and then released into the wild. However, it is also important to provide them with a suitable habitat where they are safe from poaching and deforestation, said "Flora & Fauna" country director Pablo Sinovas.

Indigenous people revere the species

Since 2012, a total of 196 captive-bred Siamese crocodiles have been successfully released as part of the program. The local indigenous people, who worship the reptiles, have been a great help in this. It is taboo among them to kill or injure Siamese crocodiles.

The animals grow up to four meters long and have a relatively broad snout. They live exclusively in fresh waters such as rivers, lakes or swamps. According to the IUCN, there are still specimens in the wild in Thailand, Laos and Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of Borneo.

