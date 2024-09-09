Comedian Luke Mockridge has been in the firing line since his comments about disabled athletes. Archivbild:dpa

Comedian Luke Mockridge continues to be caught up in his disparaging statements about para-athletes. The restart with a TV quiz is off the cards. Planned stage appearances have also been canceled.

Following his derogatory comments about disabled sport, Luke Mockridge has also been banned from some stages. A planned appearance on the comedy show "NightWash" has been canceled at short notice, the managing director of the venue in Paderborn, Christian Stork, told the German Press Agency. The "Bild" newspaper had previously reported this. The evening with several well-known artists from the comedy scene did take place on Sunday - but without Mockridge.

The renowned "Haus der Springmaus" in Bonn also canceled two of the comedian's performances planned for October. This was done "in consultation with the agency and the artist", according to the theater's website. Luke Mockridge's father - cabaret artist and actor Bill Mockridge - founded the Springmaus improv theater in 1982. The Bonn newspaper "General-Anzeiger" had previously reported.

The theater distances itself "very clearly from statements that ridicule people with disabilities in a defamatory and disrespectful way" and will not provide a stage for such statements, the internet statement said. "Since the theater was founded, we have been committed to enabling, improving and dignifying access to our theater for people with disabilities. We all have a right to be treated with respect and without discrimination."

TV station's apology is not enough

The TV channel Sat.1 had already taken the new TV quiz "Was ist in der Box?" (What's in the box?) with the 35-year-old from the program planned for Thursday evening (12.9.). Sat.1 spokesman Christoph Körfer said that Mockridge had "publicly and credibly apologized for his inappropriate words". However, the broadcaster hopes that the comedian will find a way to "follow up his apology with action and continue to address the issue in the interests of all people with disabilities and in the interests of all para-athletes who have impressed and enchanted us with their performances in Paris". Körfer said that Mockridge's statements were not in line with the broadcaster's values.

The mocking sentences were taken from the podcast "The Germans", which had already been published in August, but only received greater attention shortly before the closing ceremony of the Paralympics. "There are people without legs and arms, you throw them into a pool - and whoever drowns last is the winner," Mockridge had said, among other things.

Managing Director Stork also linked the cancellation in Paderborn to Mockridge's comments. The agency responsible for the event, Lampenfieber, confirmed to dpa that the line-up had changed at short notice, without giving any details. Brainpool, the company behind the "NightWash" format, was initially unavailable for comment. "NightWash" is an established comedy format that is currently touring Germany.

