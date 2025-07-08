Many parents wonder why their baby cries so much. Swedish researchers offer consolation: it may simply be down to genes. (archive picture) Keystone

According to a study, the extent to which a baby tortures its parents' nerves with crying is also linked to its genes. A research team concludes from a study on twins that the duration of crying is probably largely determined by genetics.

According to the study, the quality of sleep and ability to soothe babies in the first few months of life are also influenced by their genetic make-up.

If a baby cries often and for a long time, this is often very emotionally stressful. "It can be comforting for parents to know that their child's crying is largely genetically determined and that they themselves have only limited possibilities to influence their child's crying," said study leader Charlotte Viktorsson from Uppsala University (Sweden).

Twin parents were interviewed

Her team's analysis was based on questionnaires completed by the parents of 998 identical or fraternal twins when they were two months and five months old. Questions included how long the children cried, how often they woke up at night and how long it took for them to calm down. Twins were chosen because they share key factors such as home environment, family situation and socio-economic status, which also influence crying behavior.

Identical twins are born from a single egg cell and therefore have identical genetic material (DNA), fraternal twins are genetically as different as siblings born in different years. If identical twins are more similar than fraternal twins with regard to a certain characteristic, genetics plays a role in the expression.

On average, more than an hour of yelling a day

The survey revealed immense individual differences. For example, some children woke up up to ten times a night, others almost never. On average, the twins cried for around 72 minutes a day at the age of two months, woke up more than twice a night and needed around 20 minutes each time to calm down. At the age of five months, they cried for an average of 47 minutes, still woke up twice a night and needed around 14 minutes to calm down.

However, it should be borne in mind that a sibling effect can play a role in these figures: If one twin starts to cry, the other tends to fall asleep. If both cry, it can take longer for them to calm down again.

Duration of crying largely determined by genetics

The clearest evidence of a largely genetic basis was found for the duration of crying. At the age of two months, the genetics of the children explain around 50 percent of how much they cry, according to the scientific journal "JCPP Advances". At the age of five months, it is even 70 percent.

According to the study, genetics probably plays a much smaller role in the number of night-time awakenings. The researchers suspect that the sleep routine and the environment in which the child sleeps could be among the decisive factors. However, it is not possible to draw conclusions about particularly effective methods on the basis of the study.

When it comes to soothing, the environment apparently only has a strong influence on how well it works in the first few months of life. At the age of five months, the soothing ability was then mainly determined by genetics, according to the survey data.

Did the parents count correctly?

The researchers caution that the data is based on information provided by parents and therefore may not accurately reflect sleep and behavior. In addition, the results could not be automatically transferred to single children - due to the interaction of twins and because two babies place greater demands on parents. Both of these factors influence the measured factors.

In an initial sample, however, no noticeable differences were found between twins and single children in terms of crying and calming behavior, but there were differences in the number of awakenings. However, there was a rather unexpected difference: the twins woke up less often than single children.

The researchers do not go into the potential reasons for this. It is possible that a baby feels safer when its ever-present twin is sleeping next to it - or that it is less easily startled by night-time noises due to the habits of its busy everyday life.

How to get crying babies to sleep in 13 minutes

Some time ago, another research team investigated the quickest way to soothe babies - and came up with a minute-by-minute guide. The researchers explained in the journal "Current Biology" that parents should carry their crying child around for around five minutes, snuggled up close to their own body at a steady pace, preferably without abrupt movements. As soon as it has fallen asleep, they should sit down with it for another eight minutes or so and only then lay it down to sleep.

The team also had an explanation for the calming effect of walking: the so-called transport response. This innate effect can be observed in many young mammals that are not yet able to look after themselves, such as mice and monkeys. The young animals calm down and their heart rate drops when they are picked up and carried around.