In the sights of the Italian Unicredit: Commerzbank headquarters in Frankfurt am Main. (archive picture) Keystone

Unicredit wants to take over Germany's second-largest private bank and has submitted an exchange offer for all Commerzbank shares. The Frankfurt-based bank rejects this in no uncertain terms.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Commerzbank rejects the latest takeover offer from Italy's Unicredit. "Unicredit is not offering Commerzbank shareholders an appropriate premium and has not presented a comprehensible and resilient strategic plan for a merger," reads a statement from the Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board published by the DAX-listed group in Frankfurt. The plan is vague and harbors "considerable risks". Unicredit is underestimating earnings losses, overestimating synergies and expecting an "unrealistic implementation period".

The Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board advise Commerzbank shareholders not to accept the exchange offer. Both boards are convinced that the independent implementation of the latest strategy with increased profit targets will create more value. "What Unicredit calls a merger turns out to be a restructuring proposal that would massively interfere with our proven and profitable business model," said CEO Bettina Orlopp.

Unicredit secures access to more shares

Meanwhile, Unicredit secured the purchase price for further shares in Commerzbank. According to information from Monday, the Italians held 26.77 percent of Commerzbank shares and had access to a further 3.22 percent via financial instruments. With a total of 29.99 percent, they thus remained just below the threshold of 30 percent. In total, however, they have now reported an increase in voting rights from 32.64 to 38.87 percent. This includes purchase price hedges for 8.88 percent of the shares.

Takeover poker comes to a head

Unicredit from Milan had submitted a voluntary offer for all Commerzbank shares at the beginning of May. It is offering 0.485 new Unicredit shares for each Commerzbank share. Unicredit intends to collect further shares by June 16 without having to submit a mandatory offer, which would be significantly more expensive. The offer can be extended until July 3.

Commerzbank criticized that the calculated offer value is a considerable discount to the long-term value creation potential and the current share price. "The Commerzbank share was quoted above the offer value at every closing price after the announcement of the offer."

Unicredit is active in Germany with Hypovereinsbank (HVB) and expects potential savings in the billions. Commerzbank sees Unicredit's approach as hostile and is receiving support from the German government, which holds a good twelve percent of Commerzbank shares. The bank wants to convince its shareholders of its independent course with ambitious profit and return targets until 2030. Commerzbank recently announced the reduction of around 3,000 jobs.