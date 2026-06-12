The heated takeover battle between Commerzbank and Unicredit continues to escalate. Commerzbank’s General Works Council accuses the major Italian bank of providing misleading information in its takeover bid and now intends to file a criminal complaint.

The takeover battle between Commerzbank and Unicredit is heating up. Commerzbank’s General Works Council accuses the major Italian bank of providing misleading information in its takeover bid and now intends to file a criminal complaint. (File photo)

“I can confirm that an extraordinary meeting of the General Works Council is taking place today,” Works Council Chairman Sascha Uebel told the “Handelsblatt.” “The decision to be made is that the General Works Council will instruct its chairman to file a criminal complaint against persons unknown on suspicion of market manipulation and misleading conduct under Sections 119 and 120 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG).”

The accusation is serious: market manipulation is a criminal offense in Germany. Unicredit submitted a takeover bid for Commerzbank in early May and, as of Thursday, had received offers for 11.22 percent of all Commerzbank shares.

This would increase Unicredit’s stake to just over 37 percent; in addition, it has secured more than three percent of Commerzbank shares through call options and holds other financial instruments.

Unicredit makes progress in takeover

It is surprising that Unicredit is acquiring so many shares well before the end of the takeover period, which runs until June 16 and can be extended until July 3—especially since its offer is below the market price of Commerzbank shares. Furthermore, major investors usually tender their shares only shortly before the end of the takeover period.

“Like many Commerzbank employees, I suspect that this is an attempt to deliberately mislead the capital market,” said Uebel. “The impression is being created that Unicredit has the takeover of Commerzbank all but in the bag, but that is not the case,” he said.

Commerzbank recently involved the financial regulator BaFin because it believes Unicredit is playing dirty. The Frankfurt-based bank criticizes that the shares offered primarily came from banks and their affiliates, some of which are known counterparties of Unicredit for financial instruments—and not independent investors.

Unicredit has rejected the accusation. It claims to be acting in accordance with legal requirements and is engaged in a transparent dialogue with BaFin.