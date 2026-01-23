Following the incidents at the University Hospital of Zurich, the Federal Quality Commission has called for action. Hospitals are required to disclose any conflicts of interest involving physicians and to strictly adhere to ethical standards.

The incidents at the Department of Cardiac Surgery at the University Hospital of Zurich have implications for all hospitals. The Federal Quality Commission is calling for stricter rules. (File photo)

The aim is to protect patients from doctors’ financial conflicts of interest, as the commission announced on Thursday. In the future, cantons should only include hospitals on their lists if the staff regularly disclose their conflicts of interest.

Under the leadership of former hospital director Francesco Maisano, irregularities and an unusual cluster of deaths occurred in Zurich.

The Federal Commission also requires hospitals to enforce ethical guidelines in research projects and treatments. This includes obtaining approval from ethics committees and providing full disclosure to those affected.