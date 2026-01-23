The EU treaties are to be implemented without additional protection against dismissal for employee representatives. According to a statement released on Tuesday, the relevant Council of States committee intends to omit this element from the wage protection measures.

13 of the 14 accompanying measures on domestic wage protection adopted by the Federal Council are largely uncontroversial. The social partners had agreed on these measures following intensive negotiations. Protection against dismissal for employee representatives in the domestic implementation of the EU treaty package, on the other hand, has long been a point of contention. Before the summer recess, the employers’ association sent positive signals and showed a willingness to compromise.

Now, this solution regarding wage protection is once again on very shaky ground. By a vote of 8 to 4, with one abstention, the Economic Affairs Committee of the Council of States (WAK-S) has proposed striking the fourteenth measure from the integrated protection against dismissal for elected employee representatives. It was stated that, following intensive discussion, the committee had concluded that this measure was not directly related to the EU package and should therefore not be part of the wage protection measures.

The Swiss Trade Union Federation (SGB) describes protection against dismissal for employee representatives as a “minimum solution” that, as an “indispensable part” of the package, must not be compromised. Employee representatives shoulder a great deal of responsibility at the workplace level, but currently have virtually no protection against dismissal.

The Swiss Employers' Association (SAV) was initially skeptical but then expressed a willingness to discuss the matter in June: “If the negotiations in Parliament do not result in any additional burdens on employers, then we will in all likelihood be able to support this measure,” said Director Roland Müller at a press conference in Bern at the time.

However, this “highly complex puzzle” can only be fully assessed as a complete package—that is, after deliberations in the National Council and the Council of States. The National Council is up first; it is expected to debate the package during the fall session.