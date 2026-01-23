More outdoor access for farm animals: A new popular initiative aims to enshrine this in the Constitution. Following failed negotiations with the Farmers’ Association, the documents are now with the Federal Chancellery for preliminary review.

Most of them aren't allowed outside: An animal welfare initiative now aims to change that and establish mandatory outdoor access for more than 80 million farm animals each year. (File photo)

If the federal popular initiative “for regular outdoor access for all farm animals (Outdoor Access Initiative)” receives the green light, the signature-gathering phase will begin. The initiative committee announced this in a statement on Thursday.

“Today, most farm animals in Switzerland are not allowed outside,” wrote campaign director Naomi Rey. The Free-Range Initiative now aims to change that—and thereby improve the lives of the more than 80 million animals raised on farms each year.

The organizing body—which is backed by animal welfare organizations and foundations—chose to pursue the initiative route because it had previously been unable to reach an agreement with the Swiss Farmers’ Union (SBV). However, in its allocation of funds, the committee continued to express its willingness to engage in discussions with industry stakeholders.