The blackbird is omnivorous and widespread in Switzerland. As a common species, it also ensures the stability of food webs.

The loss of common species can make food webs unstable, with far-reaching consequences for entire ecosystems and their services. This is shown in a study by the WSL research institute and ETH Zurich.

An international team of researchers led by WSL and ETH Zurich has modeled the effects of various extinction scenarios on regional food webs in Switzerland for the first time. To do this, the researchers created a complex network with over 280,000 feeding relationships between around 7800 species of plants, vertebrates and invertebrates. The researchers then simulated the loss of species from various habitat types.

The study, published in the journal Communications Biology, showed that regional food webs collapse fairly quickly when common species in key habitats such as wetlands or agricultural land are lost. Among other things, this means that ecosystem services such as pollination are no longer guaranteed.

If wetland species are affected, this has far-reaching consequences, according to a press release issued on Thursday. Wetland species make up only around 30 percent of all recorded species. However, they are responsible for almost 70 percent of all connections in food webs in Switzerland.

Domino effect

Merin Reji Chacko, WSL researcher and lead author of the study, noted that wetland species in particular are often found in several habitats and thus contribute to the functioning of ecosystems in different places - such as dragonflies, which live as larvae in water and as adults on land.

According to the study, it is not the rare but the common species that have the greatest influence on the stability of regional food webs. If common species are deliberately removed, they also wreak havoc on other species that depend on them. They act "as the linchpin" in a network, as they have many connections to other creatures and often occur in different habitats.