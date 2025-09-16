According to a survey, Swiss companies have taken several measures in response to the recently increased US tariffs. These include increasing efficiency, automation and greater regionalization.

According to a survey by strategy consultants EY Parthenon, 48% of the CEOs surveyed are planning specific measures in these areas. At the same time, almost three quarters stated that they would increasingly produce goods locally in future or align supply chains more regionally, according to a press release issued by EY on Tuesday. 1,200 CEOs worldwide took part in the survey, including 50 from Switzerland.

The background to the measures is the significant increase in customs duties on Swiss imports by 39 percent since the beginning of August. According to Stefan Rösch-Rütsche, Country Managing Partner of EY Switzerland, this development is jeopardizing margins, disrupting supply chains and putting a strain on customer relationships. Companies therefore need to act quickly and develop customized solutions.

Desire for expansion

In addition to customs duties, geopolitical uncertainty remains the dominant risk for local companies. 52% of CEOs in Switzerland named geopolitical tensions as the greatest threat to their business, compared to just 28% worldwide. Macroeconomic uncertainties were also a concern for 42% of respondents.

Despite the tense situation, Swiss business leaders are still expansionary. 40 percent are planning at least one merger or takeover within the next twelve months, while 76 percent want to enter into strategic alliances or joint ventures.

Swiss cheese exported to the USA is also subject to a local tariff of 39%. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

The majority of respondents expect geopolitical and economic uncertainty to continue for several years. 38% expect it to last at least three to five years - significantly more than the global average of 17%.