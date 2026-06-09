Alexander Pieper dies unexpectedly at the age of 42. Franke

Sadness at the Aargau-based industrial group Franke: Chairman of the Board of Directors Alexander Pieper has died at the age of 42. The company confirmed the death on Tuesday. Pieper had headed the Board of Directors of the global kitchen and household technology manufacturer since 2023.

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The Franke industrial group is mourning the loss of its Chairman of the Board of Directors Alexander Pieper. The son of company patron Michael Pieper, who was born in 1983, died of a heart attack in Switzerland on Saturday, as the company announced on Tuesday at the request of the news agency AWP. "Inside Paradeplatz" had previously reported on the death.

"We are deeply shocked by his sudden death and are at a loss for words," the company continued. No further details can be provided at present.

The Franke Group achieved a turnover of 2.05 billion Swiss francs last year and employs almost 7600 people worldwide. The company's activities include kitchen construction and coffee machines.

The Pieper family is one of the richest families in Switzerland. The magazine "Bilanz" recently estimated their assets at around 5 billion Swiss francs. The Piper family holding company Artemis holds major stakes in Feintool, Forbo and Autoneum, among others. Company patron Michael Pieper is celebrating his 80th birthday this year. His son Alexander, who has now passed away, was considered his designated successor.