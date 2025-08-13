The Advent calendar has been advertised since the end of July. Picture: zvg/ Jaeger Fishing

While the summer heat prevails in this country, "Jaeger Fishing" is already thinking about Christmas - and has been selling its Advent calendar on pre-order since the end of July. What does a marketing expert think?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Advent calendars have been available to pre-order from "Jaeger Fishing" since the end of July. They are advertising this on Instagram.

"From our point of view, now is exactly the right time to talk about it," says Jonathan Vollenweider, co-founder and Managing Director of Jaeger Fishing, to blue News.

Marketing expert Felix Murbach explains to blue News whether the ever earlier sales start is just a trend - or not. Show more

Sunshine, 30 degrees, perfect swimming weather - summer still seems to be in full bloom in Switzerland. There is no sign of colorful autumn leaves or even snowy winter days. Hardly anyone is thinking about Christmas right now.

Not so at "Jaeger Fishing", a company that sells fishing equipment. Since the end of July, they have been advertising their Advent calendar for December 2025 on social media.

"From our point of view, now is exactly the right time to talk about it," writes Jonathan Vollenweider, co-founder and Managing Director of Jaeger Fishing, at the request of blue News. "Many of our customers are looking forward to the limited edition early because it has sold out very quickly in recent years," he continues.

Mainly positive feedback

The feedback so far has also been consistently positive and the calendars are "being pre-ordered diligently", says Vollenweider. "We are already talking about orders in the four-digit range".

He goes on to explain that, given the current demand, they will start pre-ordering Advent calendars again next year in July to give all customers the opportunity to reserve them. Processing and shipping is planned from mid-November so that the calendars arrive in time for December 1.

Her Advent calendar is the first fishing Advent calendar from a Swiss brand that is in demand not only in Switzerland but also in Germany. "In contrast to international brands, we don't simply rely on special colors of existing lures, but develop exclusive products that are not available in this form," they continue.

"Timing can make sense"

But is now really the best time to advertise Advent calendars?

"The timing can make sense from a strategic perspective," writes marketing expert Felix Murbach at the request of blue News. "Many companies use the so-called 'early bird phase' to secure sales and planning security at an early stage," he continues.

According to Murbach, the "fear of missing out" effect plays a major role, especially for limited or particularly sought-after products. "For consumers who know exactly what they want, this is practical - for everyone else, it shortens the time it takes to compare offers."

Sales are starting earlier and earlier

Murbach sees the ever earlier sales start of Advent calendars as a clear trend: "Seasonal products are coming onto the market earlier and earlier to extend the buying phase. This is good for suppliers, but rather ambivalent for consumers," explains the expert.

The reason for this: "If Christmas products are advertised as early as August, some of the special Advent spirit may be lost and the festive season quickly becomes purely a consumer occasion," says Murbach.

Felix Murbach is a marketing expert. Image: Felix Murbach Marketing™

"Many find it too early and feel that the next season is constantly being forced upon them before the current one is even over. Others, on the other hand, find it practical for planning early or getting a bargain," says the expert.

The early sales start could create pressure to buy, as many people would buy months in advance for fear of missing out. This ties up budgets early, leaves less room for price comparisons and can end up being more expensive.

"Anticipation also suffers if you spend too long planning for an event. If this trend becomes the norm, the start of sales moves further forward each year - with the risk of oversaturation." Early and additional purchases also increase production, transportation and therefore the environmental impact.