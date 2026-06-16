The aircraft supplier FACC—shown here at a production facility in Croatia—received human torsos instead of high-tech parts. IMAGO/Pixsell

A macabre surprise at the receiving desk: Instead of the expected high-tech parts, a company in Upper Austria received a total of eight refrigerated human torsos.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you An aircraft supplier in Upper Austria received eight labeled human remains instead of the expected high-tech parts.

However, these were originally intended for a laboratory in Germany, as the police quickly determined.

The mix-up occurred when two packages were swapped at Munich Airport. Show more

The employee at the receiving department likely experienced the shock of her life. On Monday, the 30-year-old opened a large, sealed, and frozen package at the aircraft supplier FACC in Upper Austria—and immediately recoiled. Instead of the expected pre-impregnated fiber-matrix semi-finished products, the cooler contained eight labeled human torsos.

This is reported by both the “Kronen-Zeitung” and ORF. According to their reports, the shocked employee immediately informed her supervisors. Eventually, the police were called in and launched an investigation.

Mix-up at the Airport

But as it quickly turned out, the discovery had nothing to do with a crime—rather, it was the result of a mix-up at Munich Airport. There, two packages—both originating from the U.S.—had apparently been switched.

The shipment containing the torsos was reportedly intended for research purposes at a laboratory in Germany. The laboratory apparently received the aircraft parts instead. All packages are now on their way to their original recipients.